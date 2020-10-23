Roswell, New Mexico: Season Three; Steven Krueger (The Originals) Joins CW Series

Roswell, New Mexico is adding an alum from The Originals to its third season. Steven Krueger will have a recurring role in third season of The CW sci-fi reboot series.

Deadline revealed the following about Krueger’s upcoming role on Roswell, New Mexico on The CW:

“Krueger will play Heath, Liz’s ambitious colleague at a high-tech laboratory in Los Angeles. Despite his casual irreverence, which Liz finds infuriating, Heath cares deeply for his work and like Liz, is willing to do whatever it takes to make the world a better place. Even though Heath and Liz don’t always see eye to eye, his different approach ultimately pushes her to break her old patterns and discover new ways of looking at the world.”

Krueger joins Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Trevor St. John, and Amber Midthunder on the series.

Season three will arrive in early 2021, but a specific premiere date has not been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW? Are you excited to see Krueger on the series?