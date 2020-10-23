Never Have I Ever: Season Two Production to Begin for Netflix’s Mindy Kaling Series

Never Have I Ever is gearing up for its return! Season two of the coming of age comedy-drama series from Mindy Kaling will start production next month. Netflix and Universal Television are eyeing November 10th as a possible start date. Things could change but, at least for now, it looks like the series won’t join the growing list of shows cancelled due to COVID-19 delays.

Per Variety, fans could see season two of Never Have I Ever on Netflix by the middle of 2021. The series was renewed by the streaming service four months ago.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and John McEnroe star in the series.

The series follows Devi (Ramakrishnan) as she deals with life in high school and the impact of the sudden death of her father.

