Roswell, New Mexico: Season Five? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Could the aliens’ powers bring a TV show back to life? Has the Roswell, New Mexico TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Roswell, New Mexico, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Roswell, New Mexico TV show stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, and Amber Midthunder. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season four, a new threat is emerging down in Careyes, Mexico when a naked alien is brought to an American scientist (Shiri Appleby) in a nearby cantina. As this mysterious new alien is set on a collision course with our heroes, they discover that Mr. Jones might be gone, but his vile plan for two worlds might just live on.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Roswell, New Mexico averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 434,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Roswell, New Mexico stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Roswell, New Mexico has been cancelled so, there won’t be a fifth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW. The network cancelled this show before the fourth season even premiered. Could the series be revived someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Roswell, New Mexico cancellation or renewal news.



Roswell, New Mexico Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Roswell, New Mexico‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you sorry that the Roswell, New Mexico TV show wasn’t renewed for a fifth season? Should this CW series have been cancelled?