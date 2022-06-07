In the Dark: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to wonder about the future of the In the Dark TV series. The CW show has already been cancelled so there won’t be a fifth season. Could the drama be revived someday? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Casey Deidrick, Morgan Krantz, Marianne Rendon, Theodore Bhat, Matt Murray, and Ana Ayora. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. In season four, Murphy must work closely with her ex, Max (Deidrick), her best friend Felix (Krantz), and his sister Lesley (Rendon) to keep herself out of jail for her crimes. But staying out of jail proves more difficult than expected when Josh Wallace (Bhat), a Chicago PD consultant and Murphy’s ex-fling, doubles down on his obsession with Murphy. Working with detectives Gene Clemens (Murray) and Sarah Barnes (Ayora), Josh focuses all his efforts on putting her back behind bars.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of In the Dark on The CW averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 365,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the In the Dark TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?