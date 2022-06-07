In the Dark: Season Five? Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What does the future hold for Murphy? Has the In the Dark TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of In the Dark, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Casey Deidrick, Morgan Krantz, Marianne Rendon, Theodore Bhat, Matt Murray, and Ana Ayora. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. In season four, Murphy must work closely with her ex, Max (Deidrick), her best friend Felix (Krantz), and his sister Lesley (Rendon) to keep herself out of jail for her crimes. But staying out of jail proves more difficult than expected when Josh Wallace (Bhat), a Chicago PD consultant and Murphy’s ex-fling, doubles down on his obsession with Murphy. Working with detectives Gene Clemens (Murray) and Sarah Barnes (Ayora), Josh focuses all his efforts on putting her back behind bars.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of In the Dark averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 293,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how In the Dark stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

In the Dark has been cancelled so there won’t be a fifth season. Could the series be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will renew In the Dark for season five since the series has already been cancelled. Could the series return at some point? Subscribe for free alerts on In the Dark cancellation or renewal news.



In the Dark Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow In the Dark‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Were you hoping that the In the Dark TV show would be renewed for a fifth season? Are you sorry that The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?