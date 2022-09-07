Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Season Two; HBO Max Sequel Series Renewed

The Liars’ troubles aren’t over yet. HBO Max has renewed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for a second season. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in August.

A slasher teen drama, the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin TV show stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga. The story picks up over 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped apart the blue-collar town of Millwood. Today, a group of disparate teen girls finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant. They are made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago — as well as their own transgressions. While the action takes place miles away from the familiar community of Rosewood, the series is still filled with Little Liars. The characters include pregnant teen Imogen Adams (Madison), aspiring filmmaker Tabby Haworthe (Kinney), determined ballerina Faran Bryant (Zaria), Internet-obsessed Minnie “Mouse” Honrada (Pyles), delinquent track star Noa Olivar (Reficco), and twins Karen and Kelly Beasley (Bechtel).

Of the renewal, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for HBO Max, shared, “We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received. Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the Pretty Little Liars legacy.”

In a statement, co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring added, “We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars—exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme! Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars —which we’ll be continuing, of course—as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”

What do you think? Have you watched the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin TV show on HBO Max? Are you glad that his horror series has been renewed for a second season?

