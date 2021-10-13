Chucky: Season Two? Has the Syfy & USA Network Horror Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network and Syfy cable channels, the Chucky TV show is based on the Child’s Play film franchise. The show stars Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise McCarthy with Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and Barbara Alyn Woods recurring. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and is purchased by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be none other than Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif), a doll that holds the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.



Season One Ratings

On Syfy, the first season of Chucky averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Simulcast on USA Network, the same episodes average a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 357,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chucky stacks up against other USA Network and Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 13, 2021, Chucky has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy and USA Network cancel or renew Chucky for season two? The franchise has been around since 1988 and has spawned numerous movies. It’s a well-known property and NBCUniversal is generating income from showing episodes on two channels. The ratings look good so, I think Chucky will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chucky cancellation or renewal news.



