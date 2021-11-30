Chucky: Season Two; Horror TV Series Renewed on Syfy and USA Network (Watch)

This doll isn’t playing around. The Chucky TV show has been renewed for a second season on Syfy and USA Network.

A dark comedy and horror series, Chucky is based on the Child’s Play film franchise. The show stars Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise McCarthy with Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and Barbara Alyn Woods recurring. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and is purchased by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be none other than Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif), a doll that holds the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

On Syfy, the first season of Chucky averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 347,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Simulcast on USA Network, the same episodes average a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 312,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Here’s the renewal press release:

MEDIA ALERT The USA Network/SYFY hit series “Chucky” has been renewed for a second season. SYFY is the home to the top two new cable series of 2021 in the 18-49 demo: “Resident Alien” followed by “Chucky” (live +7). Across all platforms, “Chucky” has reached 9.5 million viewers in its first season. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with ‘Chucky,'” said executive producer Don Mancini. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing ‘Chucky’ to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'” The season finale of “Chucky” airs Tuesday, Nov 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA and SYFY. Season 1 of “Chucky” is available to stream on Peacock starting Dec. 1. Here’s an announcement on the season two pickup: “Chucky” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by creator Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and Harley Peyton.

