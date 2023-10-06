Chucky: Season Four — Has the Syfy and USA Network TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A dark comedy and horror series airing on the Syfy and USA Network cable channels, the Chucky TV show stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brad Dourif, Devon Sewa, Jennifer Tilly, and Lara Jean Chorostecki. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll is purchased at a suburban yard sale by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be Chucky (Dourif), a doll holding the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. In season three, Chucky is ensconced within America’s First Family and residing in the White House. Jake, Devon (Arnarson), and Lexy (Lind) work to find a way to get to him while also balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up. Meanwhile, Tiffany (Tilly) faces a looming crisis as the police close in on her for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.



Season Three Ratings

On Syfy, the third season of Chucky averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 172,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

On USA Network, the third season of Chucky averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 207,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Chucky stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 6, 2023, Chucky has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Syfy and USA Network cancel or renew Chucky for season four? The series is simulcast on two channels, so each episode gets double the ratings. However, the ratings are way down and this is now the only original scripted show on USA. I think this one could go either way. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chucky cancellation or renewal news.



