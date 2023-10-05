Chucky: Season Three Viewer Votes

There’s an evil spirit in the White House in the third season of the Chucky TV show on Syfy and USA Network. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chucky is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Chucky here.

A Syfy and USA Network dark comedy and horror series, the Chucky TV show stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brad Dourif, Devon Sewa, Jennifer Tilly, and Lara Jean Chorostecki. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll is purchased at a suburban yard sale by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be Chucky (Dourif), a doll holding the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. In season three, Chucky is ensconced within America’s First Family and residing in the White House. Jake, Devon (Arnarson), and Lexy (Lind) work to find a way to get to him while also balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up. Meanwhile, Tiffany (Tilly) faces a looming crisis as the police close in on her for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.





Which season three episodes of the Chucky TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Chucky should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Syfy and USA Network?