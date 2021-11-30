Network: NBC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: November 29, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: Jimmy Fallon (host)
TV show description:
A comedy variety game show, the That’s My Jam TV series is based on segments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Each episode of the feel-good series features two teams of two celebrities who are competing to benefit a charity of their choice. They take part in musical performances as well as dance, trivia, and music-based games.
Signature games of the show include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
