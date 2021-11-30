Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 29, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jimmy Fallon (host)

TV show description:

A comedy variety game show, the That’s My Jam TV series is based on segments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Each episode of the feel-good series features two teams of two celebrities who are competing to benefit a charity of their choice. They take part in musical performances as well as dance, trivia, and music-based games.

Signature games of the show include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more.

