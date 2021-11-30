Menu

Network: NBC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 29, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jimmy Fallon (host)

TV show description:      
A comedy variety game show, the That’s My Jam TV series is based on segments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Each episode of the feel-good series features two teams of two celebrities who are competing to benefit a charity of their choice. They take part in musical performances as well as dance, trivia, and music-based games.

Signature games of the show include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more.

Do you like the That's My Jam TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




