In the Dark: Season Three Ratings

There’s no need to worry about In the Dark being cancelled this time around. The CW has already renewed the show for a fourth season. Will that be the end or, will it continue? Stay tuned.

A crime drama, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Theodore Bhat, and Matt Murray. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. In season three, Murphy and her best friend, Jess (Markham), along with their annoying friend Felix (Krantz), and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max (Deidrick), find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of In the Dark on The CW averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 424,000 viewers.

