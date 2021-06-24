Are Murphy and her friends in over their heads in the third season of the In the Dark TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like In the Dark is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of In the Dark here.

A CW crime drama, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Theodore Bhat, and Matt Murray. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. In season three, Murphy and her best friend, Jess (Markham), along with their annoying friend Felix (Krantz), and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max (Deidrick), find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the In the Dark TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that In the Dark has been renewed for a fourth season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.