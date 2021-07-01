Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Theodore Bhat, and Matt Murray. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. In season three, Murphy and her best friend, Jess (Markham), along with their annoying friend Felix (Krantz), and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max (Deidrick), find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of In the Dark averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 422,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s even in the demo and even in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how In the Dark stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

In the Dark has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel In the Dark this time around. The drama series has already been renewed for season four. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on In the Dark cancellation or renewal news.



