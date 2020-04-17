Menu

In the Dark: Season Two Viewer Votes

In the Dark TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Is Murphy in over her head in the second season of the In the Dark TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like In the Dark is cancelled or renewed for season three (in this case, it’s already been renewed). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of In the Dark here.

A comedy-drama series on The CW, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, and Theodore Bhat. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Markham). Along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes a friend), Felix (Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But, solving the murder of Murphy’s best friend, Tyson, lands her deep in the world of Chicago’s underground heroin trade where she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for a drug kingpin.

