Riverdale: Season Six Viewer Votes

How strange will things get in the sixth season of the Riverdale TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Riverdale is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Riverdale here.

A CW dark mystery drama series, the Riverdale TV show stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner, Vanessa Morgan, and Erinn Westbrook. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the seemingly quiet town of Riverdale and some of its residents, including Archie Andrews (Apa), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Mendes), and Jughead Jone (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade. In a five-episode event that begins season six, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE. Everything is as it should be but this serenity will surely not last.





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Riverdale TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Riverdale should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.