Roswell, New Mexico: Season Four of CW Series to Include Shiri Appleby

Shiri Appleby (above, second from right) is returning to Roswell, New Mexico for an appearance during The CW show’s upcoming fourth season, per Deadline. The actress appeared in a brief cameo during the season three finale, and she has also directed two episodes of the series. Appleby starred in the original Roswell series as Liz Ortecho. She popped up as a woman named Allie, a former teacher of Liz’s.

Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino star in The CW series about aliens and their human allies and foes who live in New Mexico.

Following Appleby’s third season cameo, executive producer Chris Hollier revealed that Appleby would return in season four, but he is being tight-lipped about how big her role will be.

A premiere date for Roswell, New Mexico season four will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Appleby on The CW series?