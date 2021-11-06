The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season Two; Emilio Estevez Not Returning to Disney+ Series

Emilio Estevez is not returning for season two of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Deadline reported that Disney+ decided not to pick up the actor’s contract for season two after weeks of talks with his team about the new COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Deadline described the issues between Estevez and Disney+ as follows:

“According to sources, Estevez, through his reps, has declined to provide assurances that he would comply with the policy. With the two sides at an impasse as the Season 2 scripts were being written and the planned early 2022 start of production was looming, I hear the studio made the call to not exercise the actor’s option and the scripts will be adjusted to continue the story without the character.”

Estevez starred in all three films of The Mighty Ducks franchise during the 1990s. Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts also starred in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Production on season two will start in early 2022, and a premiere date will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+?