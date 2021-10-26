4400: Season One Ratings

The 4400 TV show ran on USA Network for four seasons and was cancelled before it could get a proper conclusion. Now, 14 years later, The CW has rebooted the series. Will this version last any longer or, have a proper ending? Will 4400 be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A science-fiction mystery drama series, the 4400 TV show stars Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, TL Thompson, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, Amarr, and Autumn Best. Over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. One night, they are all returned to a location in Detroit not having aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, empathetic social worker Jharrel Mateo (David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer Keisha Taylor (Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care. These unwilling time travelers, collectively dubbed the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few “upgrades”, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand.

