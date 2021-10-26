4400: Season Two? Has the CW Mystery TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this reboot run longer than the original? Has the 4400 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 4400, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the 4400 TV show is a reboot of The 4400 which ran for four seasons (2004-07). This version stars Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, TL Thompson, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, Amarr, and Autumn Best. Over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. One night, they are all returned to a location in Detroit not having aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, empathetic social worker Jharrel Mateo (David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer Keisha Taylor (Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care. These unwilling time travelers, collectively dubbed the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few “upgrades”, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand.



Season One Ratings

The first season of 4400 averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 535,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 4400 stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 26, 2021, 4400 has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew 4400 for season two? The network doesn’t depend on ratings as much as the other networks do and this show feels compatible with the rest of The CW’s programming. I think this reboot will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 4400 cancellation or renewal news.



4400 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow 4400‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the 4400 TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?