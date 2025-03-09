Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

We don’t have to wonder if Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be cancelled right now. Starz has already renewed the show for a fifth season. Will that be the end, or will there be a sixth season? Stay tuned.

A family and crime drama series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, and Erika Woods, Pardison Fontaine, Chris Redd, Sibongile Mlambo, and Paul Ben-Victor. Set in the 1990s and South Jamaica, Queens, this show revolves around the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) of the original Power TV series. When we catch up with fifteen-year-old Kanan (Curtis) in the prequel, he is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. She’s a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature and her son is anxious to join his family’s growing business. In season four, a more confident Kanan continues stepping out of the shadow of his formidable mother as she questions if she can trust her son and business partner. The two continue to expand their drug empire, working with street legends “Snaps” (Pierce) and “Pop” (Woods) and Italian mob boss Stefano Marchetti (Danza), all while a resurrected “Unique” (Bada$$) is working in the shadows, looking for vengeance against those he believes wronged him..

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 231,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

