Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Five to End Starz Series, Shameik Moore Joins Series in Key Role

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is wrapping its fourth season on Starz tonight, and it has been announced that season five will be the series’s last. It has also been revealed that the new arrival to the action, Shameik Moore (above, right), seen in tonight’s finale, will be a series regular next season.

The series stars Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, Pardison Fontaine, Chris Redd, Sibongile Mlambo, and Paul Ben-Victor. It follows Kanan Stark’s early days in the 1990s.

Moore is joining the previously mentioned character of Breeze. According to Deadline, he said the following about joining the series:

“The Power Universe fans have been patiently anticipating this moment, and I’m honored to step into the iconic role of Breeze. I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze’s unique identity, and I can’t wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It’s gonna be a wild ride.”

Showrunner Sascha Penn said the following about ending the Starz series in a press statement:

“It was always my intention that Raising Kanan would run for five seasons, and thanks to my friends and partners at STARZ and Lionsgate, as well as the incredible cast, crew and writing staff, I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019. Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience, and I assure you that the stakes for Kanan and the entire Thomas family have never been higher. I’m very proud of this series, and grateful that we’ve been able to see it through to what is an incredibly explosive and satisfying conclusion for the unbelievably loyal fans of the Power Universe.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Will you be sad to see it end?