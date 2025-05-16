Delphi: Prime Video Orders Series Based on Creed Movie Franchise

Delphi is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a new series inspired by the Creed films. The series will follow the young boxers who work out at the Delphi gym. Marco Ramírez will serve as showrunner.

Michael B. Jordan, who is executive producer for the series, said the following about Delphi, according to Deadline:

“The series that takes us back to where it all began. What I love about this story is that it stays true to what the Rocky and Creed franchise is all about: hard work, determination, fighting for something bigger than yourself. It’s about family, the ones we’re born into and the ones that we created. We’re building something special here, and I’m excited to introduce you to new fighters that will walk into the Delphi. As always, in Creed we say, one step, one round, one punch at a time.”

The premiere date and additional details for Delphi will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Creed films? Will you watch Delphi on Prime Video?