Law & Order: SVU: Season 27; Kelli Giddish Returning as NBC Series Regular

Law & Order: SVU is bringing back a cast favorite for next season. According to Deadline, Kelli Giddish is returning to the series full-time for season 27. She departed the series during season 24 but has appeared several times since then due to her marriage to ADA Sonny Carisi Jr.

The series announced the departure of two regulars, Juliana Martinez and Octavio Pisano, earlier this month, so she is filling one of those vacancies.

Mariska Hargitay objected to Giddish’s exit at that time and has lobbied for her return to the series. However, she is now getting her wish.

Hargitay, Ice-T, and Peter Scanavino star in the series, which follows Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department located in Manhattan.

Law & Order: SVU will return to NBC this fall.

What do you think? Are you excited about seeing Kelli Giddish back on the NBC series?