My Life with the Walter Boys: Season Three; Netflix Series Renewed Ahead of Second Season Premiere

My Life with the Walter Boys will continue. Netflix has renewed the series for a third season ahead of its second season premiere later this year.

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas star in the drama, which follows Jackie after she moves in with her guardian and her large family after her family is killed. The move means new life in Colorado and dealing with her feelings with two of her guardians’ sons. Natalie Sharp, Carson MacCormac, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs, and Jake Manley have joined the cast.

According to Tudum, the series will air season three in 2026. Showrunner and executive producer Melanie Halsall teased that they have “a lot of things to do” in the third season.

The premiere date for season two of My Life with the Walter Boys will be announced later.

