Virgin River: Season Seven Filming Begins for Netflix Series, Casting Additions and Story Revealed

Virgin River is returning for its seventh season, and production has begun on those episodes. Fans of the Netflix romantic drama series are receiving the first details about what’s next for the small town’s residents.

The residents will see two faces move in. Sara Canning and Cody Kearsley join the cast. Tudum revealed the following about their roles:

“Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) joins the cast as ex-cop Victoria, who was shot in the line of duty and now works for the state medical board as an investigator. Victoria comes to Virgin River to look into Doc’s practice but runs into a friend she wouldn’t mind catching up with … or maybe even pursuing something more. Cody Kearsley (Riverdale, Daybreak) will play the tough, athletic Clay. The kind of guy who gets noticed when he enters a room, Clay has experience working the rodeo circuit. He grew up in foster care with his younger sister, whom he hasn’t seen since he was a teenager. He’s been looking for her ever since.”

The two join the returning cast of Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure.

Virgin River, inspired by books by Robyn Carr, follows its residents. Season six focused on the wedding of Mel and Jack (Breckenridge and Henderson).

Season seven will focus on what’s next for the couple now that they are married but will also show the romances of some of the other residents in town.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith teased the following about season seven:

“I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. [Season 7 will] explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.

I can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up. It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it’s just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to ‘will they, won’t they.’

With Hope and Doc, getting to tell love stories between two people at that age is something that television never does. Or if they do, it’s for comic relief or something. So the more that we get to grow those characters and dig into them, it just feels special. It feels like nothing else anybody is doing on television.”

The premiere date for season seven will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you watch this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season seven?