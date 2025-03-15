The Forsytes: Season Two; PBS Masterpiece Show Renewed Ahead of Series Premiere

The Forsytes has locked in its future. The series has been renewed for a second season ahead of its first season’s arrival. Production on season two will take place this summer.

According to Deadline, PBS has not confirmed the Masterpiece series’ renewal for season two, but that should happen shortly. The renewal in the UK happened after the series was picked up by Channel 5.

Stephen Moyer, Millie Gibson, Jack Davenport, and Eleanor Tomlinson star in this latest adaptation of The Forsyte Saga by John Galsworthy. Season one will follow the family as they live in 1880s London. Six episodes are planned for the season.

The premiere date for The Forsytes season one will be announced later.

