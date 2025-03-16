Black Mirror: Season Seven Premiere Date and Trailer Released by Netflix

Black Mirror returns soon to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for season seven and released a trailer. Six episodes have been produced for the season.

Awkwafina (above), Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, Harriet Walter will star in the anthology series’ seventh season, which will include a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson, and Michael Workéyè have been added to the cast of the Charlie Brooker series.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix on April 10th. The trailer for season seven is below.

