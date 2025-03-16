Mama June: Season Seven; WE tv Previews Return of Family Crisis Reality Series

Get ready for more of Mama June. WE TV has released a preview of the seventh season of her series, Mama June: Family Crisis. New episodes return in May.

The series premiered in February 2017 as Mama June: From Not to Hot, but her legal troubles and family issues have led to its rebranding.

WE tv shared the following about the series’ return:

“This season on Mama June: Family Crisis, June fights for custody of Kaitlyn after Anna’s tragic loss. June also searches for a new, bigger house with Justin and works toward keeping a healthy lifestyle with new tricks up her sleeve. Away at college, Alana continues to wait for repayment from June and worries her boyfriend, Dralin, may face jail time. Pumpkin’s business booms with a new warehouse, a vendor event and a new employee – causing a rift with Jessica. Meanwhile, Pumpkin and Josh’s marriage is in trouble, leading her to make a shocking decision.”

The preview for season seven of Mama June: Family Crisis is below.

What do you think? Have you watched Mama June on WE tv? Do you plan to watch the new season?