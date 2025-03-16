Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season Three Renewal on Disney+, Nine Months Before Season Two Premiere

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will not return with its second season until later this year, but its future has been locked in for a third season. Disney+ has renewed the fantasy series. The third season will be based on The Titan’s Curse by Rick Riordan.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri star in the series based on Riordan’s novel series. Disney+ revealed the following about the series’ renewal:

“Demigods, rejoice! Today, the Disney+ Original series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has been officially renewed for a third season. The announcement was made today by Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, ahead of the series’ second season debut, coming to Disney+ this December.

The third season will be based on “The Titan’s Curse,” the third installment of Rick Riordan’s bestselling “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” book series, published by Disney Hyperion.

“From the moment ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “With season two set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination.”

“We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time,” said Rick Riordan. “It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” was one of the top five most-watched original series across all streaming after its December 2023 launch, according to Nielsen.* On social, the #percyjackson hashtag earned over 1 billion views** on TikTok in the U.S. in the first month of its first season run, while series-owned social handles have amassed a cumulative 4.6 million followers.

The highly acclaimed series earned a remarkable 16 nominations at the Children’s and Family EmmyⓇ Awards, with the ceremony set to take place tomorrow in Los Angeles. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” also won the Kids Choice Award for Favorite Kids TV Show, while its titular star, Walker Scobell, took home Favorite Male TV Star last year. Additionally, series star Leah Sava Jeffries has won two consecutive NAACP Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Youth in 2024 and 2025.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, season two of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

The second season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer. Production recently wrapped in Vancouver, and fans can look forward to its second season premiere on Disney+ this December.

Meanwhile, the first season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is available on Disney+.”