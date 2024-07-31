Renegade Nell: Disney+ Series Cancelled, No Season Two for Sally Wainwright Series

The story of Renegade Nell is coming to an end. Disney+ has canceled the series from Sally Wainwright after just one season. The series was released on March 29.

Louisa Harland, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, and Nick Mohammed star in the fantasy adventure series set during 18th century England. The series follows female highwayman Nell Jackson (Harland) after she is framed for murder.

Deadline reported that the series did not reach “the threshold for a Disney+ renewal based on several metrics.”

A spokesperson said the following about the cancellation about the series:

“Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor. We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Disney+ series? Did you want to see more?