American Born Chinese: Cancelled on Disney+; No Season Two for Fantasy Comedy Series

American Born Chinese has been canceled after one season by Disney+. The eight-episode series arrived in May.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, and Stephanie Hsu, the fantasy comedy series is based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang and is a coming of age story of a teen struggling to balance his home and school lives.

THR said the following about the cancellation of the Kelvin Yu series:

“Sources say American Born Chinese, which is based on the graphic novel of the same name, did not register with viewers despite Disney’s efforts to expose the series on multiple platforms including Hulu, Roku, YouTube and ABC. (Disney+ does not release viewership data.)”

The cancellation is likely due to the recent cost-cutting measures by streaming services, including Disney+.

What do you think? Did you watch American Born Chinese? Were you hoping for a second season?