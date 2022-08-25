The Spiderwick Chronicles: Christian Slater to Star in Disney+ Fantasy Series

The Spiderwick Chronicles has its star. Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) is set to star as Mulgarath in the new fantasy series coming to Disney+. Based on the best-selling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the series will follow a pair of twin brothers and their mother as they move into their ancestral home.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

Slater will play Mulgarath (alter ego Dr. Dorian Brauer), a capital-V Villain who does what all ogres do — he eats people, an insatiable desire to consume. Mulgarath wants the secrets contained in Arthur Spiderwick’s Field Guide to the Natural World for a nefarious scheme that will satisfy his hunger. I hear this is a one-season commitment.

A premiere date for The Spiderwick Chronicles will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Slater in The Spiderwick Chronicles?