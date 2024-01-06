The White Lotus: Season Three Cast Revealed for HBO’s Dark Comedy-Drama Series

New faces have been added to the world of The White Lotus. HBO has announced the new cast additions for season three of the dramedy anthology series. Production of the new episodes will start next month in Thailand.

Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong are joining returning cast member Natasha Rothwell.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong join the cast of the third installment of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original series THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, alongside previously announced returning cast member Natasha Rothwell. The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property. HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and promotion of the third installment.

Janet Graham Borba, EVP of Production, HBO & Max said the following about the return of the series:

“We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus.”

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also said the following:

“We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus.’ The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. ‘The White Lotus’ project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

The premiere date for The White Lotus season three will be announced later.

