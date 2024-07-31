That ’90s Show: Part Three of Netflix Series to Be Released Two Months Sooner

Fans of That ‘90s Show will not have to wait until October for the second half of season two. Netflix has decided to release part three of the comedy series in August. The first half of season two arrived in June.

Starring Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, the sequel to FOX comedy That ‘70s Show follows the teen children of the characters from that show.

Netflix shared the following about the release of season two:

“It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.”

The announcement from Netflix for the earlier arrival of That ‘90s Show is below.

Wait for it… wait for it…. wait for it…..

That ’90s Show Part 3 now drops August 22! pic.twitter.com/ypDySd5lLX — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) July 30, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you excited to see part three next month?