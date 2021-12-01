Raising Dion: Season Two; Netflix Series Return Date and Poster Released

Netflix has set a February release date for season two of the Raising Dion TV series. The streaming service also released a poster teasing the return.

Featuring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, and Jason Ritter, the drama series follows a mother and her son, Dion. The boy developed superhero-like powers after the death of her husband and their lives got even more complicated. The first season was released in October 2019.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

Raising Dion returns on February 1st. Check out the poster teasing Raising Dion season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Raising Dion on Netflix?