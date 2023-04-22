National Treasure: Cancelled; No Second Season for Disney+ Adventure Series

National Treasure is coming to an end once again. Disney+ canceled the adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History after just one season, per Deadline. Starring Lisette Alexis, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, and Jake Austin Walker, the series, which arrived in December, is the continuation of the popular film franchise.

The series follows Jess (Alexis), who is “a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”

Disney+ has canceled a number of new series after one or two seasons, including Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

What do you think? Did you want to see a second season of National Treasure on Disney+?