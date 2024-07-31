Malice: Prime Video Releases First-Look Photos from Thriller Series Starring David Duchovny

Malice will premiere on Prime Video in 2025, and the streaming service has released the first photos of the series starring David Duchovny. The thriller recently wrapped filming in London and Greece.

Starring Duchovny, Carice van Houten, and Jack Whitehall, the series follows what happens when a man infiltrates a family set on destroying them. Christine Adams, Raza Jaffrey, Rianna Kellman, and Jade Khan also appear in the series.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video today released first look images for brand-new UK Original series, Malice, from James Wood (Rev) which stars David Duchovny (The X Files), Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones) and Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise). The series recently wrapped after shooting in London and Greece, and will launch next year in 240 countries and territories on Prime Video. Jack Whitehall plays Adam Healey, a charming ‘manny’ who infiltrates the brash, wealthy Tanner family, in order to destroy them. Set in London and Greece, this psychological thriller is full of dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal and it asks the question, why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner so much? David Duchovny plays Jamie Tanner, Carice van Houten plays Nat Tanner, Jamie’s wife, and Harry Gilby (Tolkien), Teddie Allen (Swallows and Amazons) and Phoenix Laroche (Trying) play their three children. Further cast includes Christine Adams (Hijack) as Nat’s best friend Jules, Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) as Jules’ husband Damien and newcomers Rianna Kellman and Jade Khan as Jules and Damien’s daughters. Jack Whitehall said: “What an incredible 18 weeks it’s been – from shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved. I feel so lucky to have been able to go to work everyday with so many insanely talented people on this job. I can’t wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year on Prime Video!” Tara Erer, Head of Originals for UK and Northern Europe, Amazon MGM Studios, said: “It’s been an absolute joy seeing James Wood’s scripts come to life with our incredible cast led by Jack, David and Carice. The twists and turns will have our customers on the edge of their seats!” Tim Hincks, Executive Producer for Expectation says, “I’m absolutely thrilled we’ve made this extraordinary drama with Prime Video. James Wood has written a brilliant, dark and delicious script and the casting of David Duchovny, Carice van Houten and Jack Whitehall promises to make Malice unmissable.” The 6 x 50” series is directed by Mike Barker (Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Leonora Lonsdale (Dangerous Liaisons, The Pale Horse). Malice is a co-production between Expectation and Tailspin Films. Executive Producer for Expectation is Tim Hincks, Executive Producers for Tailspin are Imogen Cooper (Ghosts, Trigonometry) and James Wood. Georgina Lowe (Black Mirror, Mr Turner) is Series Producer and Amy Hubbard (Hijack, The Outlaws) is Casting Director.”

More photos from Malice are below.

What do you think? Are you excited about this new David Duchovny series?