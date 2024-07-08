Cross: Prime Video Sets Premiere Date for Crime Thriller Series Starring Aldis Hodge

Cross has a premiere date. Prime Video has set a November premiere date for the crime thriller starring Aldis Hodge. The streaming service has already renewed the series for a second season.

The Cross series, based on James Patterson’s books, revolves around Alex Cross (Hodge), a brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions detective and forensic psychologist who becomes very focused when he is hunting killers. Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Karen LeBlanc, Melody Hurd, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Jennifer Wigmore, and Samantha Walkes also star in the series.

Prime Video revealed the following about the series:

Starring Aldis Hodge, Cross is a crime/thriller series that follows ALEX CROSS, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together. Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal, and Johnny Ray Gill also star; Ben Watkins serves as showrunner.

A preview and more photos for the Prime Video series are below. The series premieres on November 14th.

