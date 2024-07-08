Menu

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Five of FOX Action Series Goes Off the Rails in Promo for Possible Final Season

9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: FOX)

9-1-1: Lone Star is returning for its fifth and possibly final season this fall, and FOX’s first promo shows things going off the rails for the first responders in Austin, Texas. The season five premiere will involve a massive train derailment and a bombing.

Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker star in the FOX series, which follows the first responders of Station 126. Sierra McClain departed the series after four seasons.

While there’s been no official confirmation from the network or studio about 9-1-1: Lone Star being cancelled, cast members are treating season five as the final season and actively seeking other work. Their contracts expire on July 19th, and the 20th Television studio (now owned by Disney) has supposedly not shown interest in extending them.

The exact premiere date for season five of 9-1-1: Lone Star has not yet been announced. The preview is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FOX series? Do you plan to watch season five of this spin-off? Are you hoping for a sixth season?

Check out our FOX status sheet to track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



