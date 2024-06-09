9-1-1: Lone Star: Cancelled? Season Five Likely to End FOX Series as Contracts Due to Expire

9-1-1: Lone Star is returning this fall with its fifth season, which could be its last. Contracts for the cast are set to expire in July, and one cast member has already departed the series before season five due to “cast renegotiation drama.”

Sierra McClain plays Grace on the FOX series and will not be seen in season five. Other cast members are also treating this season as the last for the series.

The FOX drama, which stars McClain, Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker, follows the first responders of Station 126 in Austin, Texas.

Deadline revealed the following about the possible end of the series:

“The cast is under options until production on the new season wraps July 19, sources said. From what we hear, it is unlikely that the options would be extended, so the series’ fate will probably be determined before that. There is some hope at the network for finding a path to keep Lone Star going but most signs point to Season 5 being the final chapter. Reps for Fox and 9-1-1: Lone Star producer 20th Television declined comment.”

The cast has been seeking to renegotiate their contracts for the last two years, but they have been unable to do so. As mentioned above, this led to the departure of one cast member.

The following was revealed about the ongoing issues over cast contract renegotiations:

“Reps for the actors first approached 20th Television two years ago about securing raises via renegotiations ahead of Season 4. (Series regulars on a broadcast show sign six-year deals that have built-in marginal salary bumps. It is customary on successful series for contracts to be renegotiated during their term for substantial raises that usually come with adding an additional year to the deals.) The effort was rebuffed, with the studio pushing renegotiations to after Season 4, we hear. However, when actors went back to try and renegotiate a year later, the studio would not do it, sources said. After the end of the strikes, which had put any talent talks on hold for months, reps for the cast were told that there would be no renegotiations, indicating that Season 5 would be the series’ last. The actors were offered some extra compensation, described to us as bonuses.”

The premiere date for season five of 9-1-1: Lone Star will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX series? Are you hoping season five is not the end?