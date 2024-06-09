Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head: Season Three Renewal Revealed, Series Coming to Comedy Central

Get ready for more Beavis and Butthead. Paramount+ has renewed Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead for a third season, and fans will be able to see more episodes of the adult animated series on Comedy Central.

Season two of the series will arrive on the cable network on July 10th, per Deadline. Season three will premiere in 2025. Viewers will also be able to see the film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe on the cable network on July 3rd.

Beavis and Butthead began in 1993 and aired for seven seasons on MTV. An eighth season aired in 2011. This most recent revival was ordered in July 2020.

The premiere date for season three of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this animated series? Will you watch season three when it arrives?