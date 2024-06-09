Dexter: Original Sin: Paramount+ with Showtime Casts New Actors in Familiar Roles for Prequel Series

Dexter: Original Sin has added more to its cast as production gets underway. Some of these new additions will play characters familiar to fans of Dexter, but they will be much younger.

James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson will join the previously cast Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, and Molly Brown. The series, set in 1991 Miami, shows Dexter’s origins.

Showtime revealed more about the roles the new additions will play in a press release.

“Paramount+ with SHOWTIME today announced additional series regulars for DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN, the new 10-episode original drama series that chronicles America’s favorite serial killer in training. James Martinez (Love Victor), Christina Milian(Falling Inn Love),Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) join the previously announced cast members Golden Globe winner Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan. Production commences today in Miami, with Emmy® nominee Clyde Phillips (DEXTER, NURSE JACKIE) returning as showrunner and executive producer. These four actors star as members of the Miami Metro Police Department. Martinez plays Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart; Milian plays Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro’s first female homicide detective; Shimizu plays Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Wilson plays Bobby Watt, Harry’s longtime partner and confidant. Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Martinez can be seen most recently on Love, Victor and Wolf Pack. His past roles include House of Cards, One Day at a Time, Tell Me a Story, CSI, Unforgettable, Elementaryand the pilot, Guilt by Association. Milian’s past credits include Resort to Love, Step Up: High Water, Falling Inn Love, Soundtrack, The Oath, Bring It On, Family Guy, Grandfathered, Be Cool, and Love Don’t Cost A Thing. Next up, Christina has the upcoming releases of Meet Me Next Christmas and Body Language,both feature films she stars in and produced. Shimizu is best known for his recurring role on the hit series The Blacklist and will be featured in Taika Waititi’s upcoming series Interior Chinatown. Other notable credits include The Terror, S.W.A.T. and The Outcasts. Wilson made his television debut on The Cosby Show and has since starred in a slew of television series, past credits include Good Girls, Mike & Molly, Heist, Blind Justice, The Hoop Life, Fatal Attraction and Bel-Air. DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN is executive produced by Clyde Phillips and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (DEXTER), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris) and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Michael Lehmann (Heathers) serves as directing executive producer. For Showtime Studios, the series is being creatively overseen by Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif with production supervised by Tara Power. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

What do you think? Are you excited for this Dexter prequel series?