Average Joe: Season Two Renewal Announced for Darkly Comedic Series on BET+

Average Joe is returning for a second season. BET+ has renewed the series starring Deon Cole. Season one aired during the summer of 2023, and season one’s finale aired on August 17th.

Also starring Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashley Olivia Fisher, and Pasha Lychnikoff, the series is based on the life of co-creator Robb Cullen and follows the life of a blue-collar plumber (Cole) who discovers that his father led a secret life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died.

BET+ revealed the following about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“BET+ has renewed its darkly comedic drama series “Average Joe” for a second season. The series, originally released on June 26, 2023, broke ground for BET+ quickly becoming the #1 scripted drama series on the platform in its debut week. Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, AVERAGE JOE is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour drama set in “The Hill” district of Pittsburgh. Blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where the money is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions. Deon Cole is set to reprise his role as “Joe Washington,” a hard-working blue-collar Steelers fan. Season one also starred Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashley Olivia Fisher, Pasha Lychnikoff, and Ashani Perkins. Robb Cullen, McG, Corey Marsh, Mary Viola, and Deb Evans will return to executive produce. Rose Catherine Pinkney will executive produce for BET. Production for the new season and a premiere will be announced at a later date. Quote from Deon Cole, star of AVERAGE JOE “Hold on tight, A LOT OF ACTION! This one will be crazy. Let’s go!” Quote from Scott Mills, President and CEO, BET Media Group “We congratulate the amazing writers, cast, crew, and our production partners for creating such a captivating first season. AVERAGE JOE is a masterclass in storytelling – a thriller anchored in authenticity, friendships and family drama, spiked with perfectly timed moments of humor – all of which resonated tremendously with viewers. We are excited to see where the second season will take us.”

