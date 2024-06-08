The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Two Photos and Premiere Date Released by AMC

Fans of The Walking Dead now know when they will see more of Daryl Dixon. AMC has announced the premiere date of season two of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon with the release of two photos. The six-episode season will arrive in September.

Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney, the season will have Carol (McBride) looking for her friend and Daryl dealing with his decision to stay in France.

AMC teased more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Ahead of its debut at the Tribeca Festival this weekend, AMC Networks announced today that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol will premiere Sunday, September 29 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. New images of the highly anticipated six-episode second season of the series, which stars fan-favorites Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, were also released. The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney, and is executive produced by showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.”

Additional details for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Daryl and Carol this fall?