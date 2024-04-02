The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Two; AMC Teases The Book of Carol

Fans of The Walking Dead will not have to wait long to see more from the AMC franchise. During the premiere of Parish, viewers were shown a sneak peek of season two of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which is subtitled The Book of Carol. The series received an early renewal ahead of its September 2023 premiere.

The series, starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, follows Carol (McBride) as she looks for her friend (Reedus) while he struggles with his own decisions. Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney also appear in the series.

AMC revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

AMC Networks debuted a sneak peek from season two of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, premiering this summer on AMC and AMC+, in last night’s season premiere of Parish. The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney, and is executive produced by showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.

The summer premiere date for Daryl Dixon season two will be announced later.

