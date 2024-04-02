Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Two; Felicity Huffman to Guest on Paramount+ Series as Previously Unseen Spouse

The Good Doctor spin-off didn’t work out, but Felicity Huffman is still returning to television. The actress will guest star in season two of Criminal Minds: Evolution as the previously unseen wife of Mandy Patinkin‘s Jason Gideon character. Gideon appeared in 47 episodes before Patinkin left the original Criminal Minds series on CBS. The character was later killed off-screen.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster star in the Paramount+ series revolving around around the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). The first season of the Evolution sequel series, launched in November 2022, follows the team as they face a network of serial killers built during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Deadline, Huffman’s Jill Gideon will “help the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau’s elite team given her complicated history. She soon realizes, however, that her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.”

The premiere date for season two of Criminal Minds: Evolution will be announced later. Filming began on the second season episodes in January.

