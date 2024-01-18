Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Two; Josh Stewart Not Returning to Paramount+ Series

Criminal Minds: Evolution will be missing one of the team when the series returns for its second season. Josh Stewart revealed he will not return to the series on his X account.

Starring Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster, the Paramount+ series continues the CBS series Criminal Minds. It follows the FBI’s elite team of profilers.

Stewart has recurred as William LaMontagne Jr. on Criminal Minds since season two, and he recurred in season one of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Viewers saw his character marry Agent J.J. Jareau (Cook) during season seven. During the reboot, his character revealed that he might have cancer.

Production on season two is starting this month. The premiere date will be announced later. Stewart’s post is below.

No sadly, my days of playing Will LaMontagne Jr. are over.

You guys have been the absolute best.

🙏 https://t.co/jq9LxhL3HO — Josh Stewart (@J0SHSTEWART) January 17, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Are you sad to hear that Stewart will not be returning?