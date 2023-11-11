The Good Doctor: ABC Passes on Good Lawyer Spin-off Starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman

ABC has passed on the Good Lawyer spin-off series. The potential series was teased in a backdoor pilot episode which aired on March 13th, during the sixth season of The Good Doctor.

Starring Kennedy McMann (above) and Felicity Huffman, the series was set to follow a young lawyer named Joni DeGroot (McMaan) who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder. She was introduced to viewers when Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) from The Good Doctor needed legal representation.

Deadline revealed the following about ABC‘s decision not to move forward with The Good Lawyer as a series:

[The Good Lawyer] was well received, with ABC brass high on McMann and Huffman’s performances. The options on the cast were up August 15. Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the hold period was extended for the duration of the work stoppage, so ABC had another month to make a decision on The Good Lawyer. ABC had planned to launch The Good Lawyer this coming spring as the broadcasting networks are running out of shelf space as they try to accomodate all of their popular returning scripted series.

