Password, That’s My Jam, Saturday Night Live: NBC Teases Holiday Episodes and Specials

NBC is looking ahead to its holiday lineup. With special episodes of Password, Saturday Night Live, and That’s My Jam, joining the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and more. The holidays kick off on November 22nd on the network.

NBC revealed more about their holiday lineup in a press release.

“NBC is bringing families together to celebrate the holiday season with its beloved specials and additional new programming.

NBC’s holiday programming reached nearly 95 million viewers last year, more than any other broadcast network.

Viewers can once again look forward to a robust slate of their favorite specials including the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and several others. New programming for 2023 includes “Christmas at the Opry,” hosted by Grammy Award-winning country superstar Wynonna Judd, “Christmas at Graceland” and more.

“We take enormous pride in delivering a plethora of heartwarming specials during the holidays that families can enjoy,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “From the Thanksgiving parade to the tree lighting to our musical events, these programs are a symbol of our company’s commitment to bringing the country together and celebrating one another.”

See below for a list of holiday programming through Jan. 1, 2024. Times listed are both ET/PT.

COUNTDOWN TO MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

When: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8-9 p.m.

What: NBC kicks off the holiday season live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Thanksgiving Day parade. Viewers will get a sneak peek at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons and bands on their journey to the streets of New York.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

When: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 9-11 p.m. (next day on Peacock)

What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from its 47 seasons.

97TH MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (encore at 2 p.m. and also simulcast on Peacock)

What: Starting a half-hour early for the first time, the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade continues to bring the magic of the parade to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and more.

NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 12-2 p.m. (encore on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. and also simulcast on Peacock)

What: NBC’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O’Hurley, former “Seinfeld” star and winner of “Dancing with the Stars” along with expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo, behind-the-scenes reporter and interviewer, will also be in attendance.

THAT’S MY JAM

When: Monday, Nov. 27, 9-10 p.m. (next day on Peacock)

What: Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed special episode of NBC’s Emmy Award-nominated game show. “Saturday Night Live” fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor compete for charity in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions.

CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

When: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 8-10 p.m. (simulcast on Peacock)

What: The dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree returns for the 91st “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND

When: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 10-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock)

What: NBC is bringing together the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season in a new live music special. “Christmas at Graceland” will feature music’s biggest stars celebrating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, his music and his favorite time of year live from his iconic home, Graceland.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

When: Thursday, Nov. 30, 8-8:30 p.m. (encore on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. and currently available on Peacock)

What: The classic tale of the curmudgeonly Grinch who’s hoping to remove the joy from Christmas but, ultimately, has a change of heart.

SHREK THE HALLS

When: Thursday, Nov. 30, 8:30-9 p.m. (encore on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.)

What: This half-hour animated special debuted in 2007 and features a Christmas twist on the original Shrek characters.

BLAKE SHELTON’S HOLIDAY BARTACULAR FEATURING ICE T

When: Monday, Dec. 4, 10-11 p.m. (next day on Peacock)

WHAT: In this special episode of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s hit celebrity game show “Barmageddon,” Blake invites Ice T to his winter wonderland where they will compete in larger-than-life bar games with a holiday twist, including Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games and Christmas Carol-okie.

CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, 8-10 p.m. (encore on Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. and next day on Peacock)

What: Featuring the best and brightest voices in country music, the festive two-hour special will treat viewers to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics and today’s biggest hits. Wynonna Judd will host the highly anticipated musical event featuring performances from the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

BARRY MANILOW’S A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS

When: Monday, Dec. 11, 10-11 p.m. (encore Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. and next day on Peacock)

What: With a Vegas size backdrop and Barry’s renowned 24 piece band, the evening will feature the best of Manilow’s greatest hits, including “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “”Looks Like We Made It” along with several holiday favorites.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

When: Thursday, Dec. 14, 8-10 p.m. (encore on Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. and next day on Peacock)

What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Christmas-themed sketches from its 48 seasons.

DOLLY PARTON’S COAT OF MANY COLORS

When: Friday, Dec. 15, 8-10 p.m.

What: Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” is based on the inspiring true story of living legend Dolly Parton’s remarkable upbringing. This movie special takes place inside the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped make Parton who she is today. Starring Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder, Gerald McRaney and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

TROLLS: HOLIDAY IN HARMONY

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 8:30-9 p.m.

What: When Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap, things take an unexpected turn when she and Branch draw each other’s name.

PASSWORD HOLIDAY SPECIAL

When: Monday, Dec. 18, 10-11 p.m. (next day on Peacock)

What: “Password,” featuring Emmy Award-nominated host Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon, returns with a special holiday-themed edition of the iconic celebrity word game ahead of the season two premiere.

DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS

When: Thursday, Dec. 21, 9-11 p.m.

What: Join Dolly Parton and friends as she draws on holidays past, guided by her personal Three Wise Mountain Men, to find the unique “mountain magic” of Christmas. Musical performances by Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and more.

DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE

When: Friday, Dec. 22, 8-10 p.m.

What: Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” is the next chapter in the life of young Dolly Parton. The film delivers Christmas joy and peril as an unexpected blizzard threatens the Parton family, while at the same time Dolly’s father (and his kids) make sacrifices to raise enough money to finally buy his loving wife the wedding ring he could never afford to give her. Meanwhile, an important person in little Dolly’s life begins to see that her amazing voice and musical gift might just be made for something bigger than rural Tennessee.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, 8-11 p.m.

What: NBC again presents this Frank Capra classic starring Jimmy Stewart, an angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

CHRISTMAS EVE MASS

When: Sunday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

What: Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

When: Monday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m. (available on Peacock between Dec. 20-31)

What: Jim Carrey stars as the mean green baddie in this 2000 box office smash.

135th ROSE PARADE PRESENTED BY HONDA

When: Monday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT (simulcast on Peacock)

What: The streets of Pasadena, Calif., are lined with thousands of parade fans as gorgeous rose-covered floats and marching bands partake in their annual New Year’s holiday festivities. Hosted by “TODAY” anchors Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.”